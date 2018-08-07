Mizuho Begins Coverage on Marathon Petroleum (MPC)

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Friday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $83.27 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.00.

MPC traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.09. 3,075,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,613,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $49.30 and a 12-month high of $83.33.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.29. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.42%.

In related news, insider Thomas M. Kelley sold 24,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,972,286.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,029.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 88.9% in the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 21,451 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 43.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,596,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,851,000 after buying an additional 785,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.5% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 231,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,216,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

