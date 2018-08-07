Mitie Group (MTO) Upgraded to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mitie Group (LON:MTO) to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has GBX 186 ($2.41) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mitie Group to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 210 ($2.72) to GBX 200 ($2.59) in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Numis Securities cut shares of Mitie Group to a reduce rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 150 ($1.94) to GBX 160 ($2.07) in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Peel Hunt restated a reduce rating on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 213.13 ($2.76).

MTO traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 153.90 ($1.99). 637,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,000. Mitie Group has a 12-month low of GBX 147.90 ($1.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 313.50 ($4.06).

Mitie Group (LON:MTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported GBX 16.80 ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 13.40 ($0.17) by GBX 3.40 ($0.04). Mitie Group had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 9.08%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 21st were issued a GBX 2.67 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Mitie Group’s previous dividend of $1.33. This represents a yield of 1.37%.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security personnel, emergency mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

