Miners’ Reward Token (MRT) Hits Market Cap of $628,048.00

Miners’ Reward Token (CURRENCY:MRT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. One Miners’ Reward Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0628 or 0.00000882 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. In the last seven days, Miners’ Reward Token has traded down 27.8% against the dollar. Miners’ Reward Token has a total market capitalization of $628,048.00 and approximately $4,261.00 worth of Miners’ Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Miners' Reward Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006103 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003452 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00013012 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014047 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000429 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00396321 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00193381 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000196 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014160 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000825 BTC.

About Miners’ Reward Token

Miners’ Reward Token was first traded on March 28th, 2017. Miners’ Reward Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Miners’ Reward Token’s official website is wavescommunity.com/miners-reward-token . Miners’ Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform

Miners’ Reward Token Token Trading

Miners’ Reward Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Miners’ Reward Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Miners’ Reward Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Miners’ Reward Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Miners' Reward Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Miners' Reward Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.