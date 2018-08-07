MINDBODY (MB) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MB. KeyCorp restated a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of MINDBODY in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of MINDBODY in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded MINDBODY from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MINDBODY from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MINDBODY from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:MB traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.05. 878,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,949. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.83 and a beta of -0.16. MINDBODY has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50.

MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $61.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.48 million. MINDBODY had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. equities research analysts predict that MINDBODY will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brett T. White sold 20,000 shares of MINDBODY stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $777,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Lee Stollmeyer sold 17,739 shares of MINDBODY stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $689,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,967,545 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments America Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MINDBODY during the 1st quarter worth about $657,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its position in shares of MINDBODY by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 47,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 18,037 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its position in shares of MINDBODY by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 6,410,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,372,000 after acquiring an additional 190,189 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of MINDBODY during the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MINDBODY during the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

About MINDBODY

MINDBODY, Inc operates a cloud-based business management software and payments platform for the small and medium-sized businesses in the wellness services industry. Its platform enables businesses to run, market, and build scheduling and online booking, performance tracking, staff management, client relationship management, integrated payment processing, retail point-of-sale, purchase tracking, inventory, hardware integration, analytics and reporting, branded Web, mobility, social integration, client acquisition dashboard, security and compliance, and integration with other cloud-based partners for yoga, Pilates, indoor cycling, group and personal training, boutique fitness, salons, spas, and integrative health businesses.

