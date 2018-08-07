Millennium Management LLC Purchases Shares of 281,436 Gold Fields Limited (GFI)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 281,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 139.1% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 14,433 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 97.2% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 338.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 300,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 232,153 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 24.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 363,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 70,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 1,334.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 369,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 343,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields stock opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Gold Fields Limited has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $4.70.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GFI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Bank of America raised Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Gold Fields from $7.06 to $6.31 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Gold Fields from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gold Fields currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.35.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited produces gold and holds gold reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company engages in underground and surface gold and surface copper mining and related activities, including exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It holds interests in seven operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

