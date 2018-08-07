Millennium Management LLC Invests $1.28 Million in James River Group Holdings Ltd (JRVR) Stock

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.12% of James River Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of James River Group by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,384,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,477 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of James River Group by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 761,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,009,000 after acquiring an additional 329,159 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of James River Group by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,234,000 after acquiring an additional 282,457 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of James River Group in the 1st quarter valued at $4,054,000. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of James River Group by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 469,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,663,000 after acquiring an additional 99,601 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of James River Group opened at $40.89 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. James River Group Holdings Ltd has a 52 week low of $32.17 and a 52 week high of $44.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $228.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.70 million. James River Group had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 4.88%. analysts expect that James River Group Holdings Ltd will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.43%.

JRVR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. James River Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In other James River Group news, insider E. Shaw Oculus Portfolios D. sold 3,297,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $118,700,568.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Oakes sold 22,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $851,289.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,947.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,337,238 shares of company stock valued at $120,183,663. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites property and liability insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

