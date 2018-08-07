Millennium Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Stake in Elbit Systems Ltd (ESLT)

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 62.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 19,584 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $904,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 188.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $655,000. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. 11.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Elbit Systems opened at $117.25 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Elbit Systems Ltd has a 52-week low of $111.01 and a 52-week high of $153.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.85.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $818.53 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.00.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; command, control, communications, computer, and intelligence systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

