Millennium Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Position in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (PTSI)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) by 144.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,982 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.63% of P.A.M. Transportation Services worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 98,216.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. 25.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services opened at $56.87 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $59.66. The stock has a market cap of $356.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.28.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.72. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PTSI. BidaskClub upgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Profile

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

