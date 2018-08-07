Millennium Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,814 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the first quarter valued at $185,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 52.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 12.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the first quarter valued at $619,000. 50.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Terrence M. Dyer sold 14,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $681,132.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,563.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $347,844.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,207.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,751 shares of company stock worth $5,628,976 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th.

Shares of Worthington Industries opened at $46.78 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $39.52 and a one year high of $52.66.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.50 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Worthington Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.17%.

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

