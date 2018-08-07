Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $929,000 Holdings in CEVA, Inc. (CEVA)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 1,398.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,717 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.14% of CEVA worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CEVA by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,875,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,107,000 after purchasing an additional 82,172 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 739,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,754,000 after acquiring an additional 263,252 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 2,352.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 717,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 688,669 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 633,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,947,000 after acquiring an additional 48,157 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 366,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,070,000 after acquiring an additional 45,294 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $699.96 million, a PE ratio of 60.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.06. CEVA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.35 and a twelve month high of $51.80.

In other news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CEVA. BidaskClub raised shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Barclays set a $40.00 price target on shares of CEVA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Cowen began coverage on shares of CEVA in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CEVA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of programmable digital signal processor (DSP) cores and application-specific platforms for imaging, computer vision, deep learning, sound, voice, and audio processing; and long range wireless technologies for LTE/5G baseband processing in IoT, handsets, and infrastructure, as well as short range wireless platforms for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

