Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $609,000 Holdings in ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 43.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,838 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 57,168 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in ICICI Bank were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in ICICI Bank by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 449,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 121,636 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in ICICI Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in ICICI Bank by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,200,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in ICICI Bank by 173.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,903,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,729 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in ICICI Bank by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 23,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the period. 22.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ICICI Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ICICI Bank from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ICICI Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:IBN opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.05. ICICI Bank Ltd has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $11.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 6.04%. equities analysts forecast that ICICI Bank Ltd will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

