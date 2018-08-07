Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $2.71 Million Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,418 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $9,599,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.9% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,415,000 after buying an additional 19,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 14.6% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 886,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,933,000 after buying an additional 112,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EEFT. ValuEngine upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. MED began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.44.

EEFT opened at $93.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.67 and a 1 year high of $101.07.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. The business had revenue of $622.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.93 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 6.11%. Euronet Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $2,331,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Caponecchi sold 60,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $4,992,898.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.

