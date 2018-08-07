Midland States Bancorp (MSBI) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.10

Media headlines about Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Midland States Bancorp earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.5648030618001 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSBI. BidaskClub cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ MSBI traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.45. The company had a trading volume of 60,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,009. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $824.48 million, a PE ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. Midland States Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $36.50.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.80 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 8.92%. sell-side analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John M. Schultz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $68,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R. Robert Funderburg, Jr. sold 85,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $2,791,155.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,680 shares of company stock worth $7,742,724. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits.

