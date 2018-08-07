Mid Penn Bancorp (MPB) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Mid Penn Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.7887274721382 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Mid Penn Bancorp traded down $0.70, reaching $31.10, on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 1,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,193. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $200.52 million, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 7th.

In other news, Director Soto Matthew G. De acquired 840 shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.41 per share, with a total value of $29,744.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

