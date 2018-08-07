Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA) Holdings Boosted by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,473,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,309,000 after acquiring an additional 56,524 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 221,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,275,000 after acquiring an additional 9,102 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 447,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,026,000 after acquiring an additional 22,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $101.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $85.16 and a 12-month high of $110.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.35.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.00). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $390.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th were given a $0.9225 dividend. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.12%.

In other news, insider H Eric Bolton, Jr. acquired 1,130 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.39 per share, with a total value of $99,880.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 220,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,502,634.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Reid Sanders acquired 2,800 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,383.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.82.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2018, MAA had ownership interest in 100,490 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 17 states and the District of Columbia.

