Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA) Director David P. Stockert Sells 1,617 Shares of Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Director David P. Stockert sold 1,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.59, for a total transaction of $164,271.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,563 shares in the company, valued at $7,676,445.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mid-America Apartment Communities opened at $101.33 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.15. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $85.16 and a 12 month high of $110.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.35.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.00). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $390.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th were issued a $0.9225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,848,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,796 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,613,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,000 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,451,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,698,000 after purchasing an additional 584,929 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,880,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,596,000 after purchasing an additional 46,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,743,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,041,000 after purchasing an additional 57,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MAA. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.82.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2018, MAA had ownership interest in 100,490 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 17 states and the District of Columbia.

