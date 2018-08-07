Microvision’s (MVIS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $3.50 target price on the electronics maker’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 260.82% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st.

Get Microvision alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MVIS opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $90.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of -0.34. Microvision has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $3.25.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 million. Microvision had a negative net margin of 223.33% and a negative return on equity of 356.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Microvision will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Microvision by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 173,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 104,816 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Microvision during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Microvision during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Microvision by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,706,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 74,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Microvision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology that provides high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology comprises micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

Read More: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Microvision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.