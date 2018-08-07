Microvision (MVIS) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.07

Media coverage about Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Microvision earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the electronics maker an impact score of 48.1095462240042 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on Microvision and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Microvision from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday.

NASDAQ MVIS traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.98. 322,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,298. The company has a market cap of $90.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of -0.34. Microvision has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 million. Microvision had a negative return on equity of 356.21% and a negative net margin of 223.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Microvision will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Microvision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology that provides high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology comprises micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

