MicroStrategy (MSTR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a $152.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.68% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MicroStrategy Incorporated, a leading worldwide provider of business intelligence software, today announced that GT Nexus has selected MicroStrategy to power the customer-facing analytics and reporting capabilities on its Global Logistics portal. The GT Nexus portal is an on demand technology platform that is used by importers, exporters, transportation carriers, suppliers, banks, and other partners to manage goods that are moving around the world. The GT Nexus system captures and stores hard-to-get data associated with global supply chains, and then fuels a range of Web applications that can be used by constituents to lower supply chain costs and improve control. MicroStrategy will help GT Nexus to deliver a wide range of analytics and reporting capabilities to its customers, which include Home Depot, Kmart, Xerox, Weyerhaeuser, and American Eagle Outfitters. “

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Sunday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.75.

MicroStrategy traded down $1.66, reaching $134.89, on Friday, according to MarketBeat . 61,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,082. MicroStrategy has a 52-week low of $122.16 and a 52-week high of $143.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.63.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.27. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that MicroStrategy will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Robert H. Epstein sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.17, for a total value of $118,053.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,053. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Epstein sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $914,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,093 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in MicroStrategy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in MicroStrategy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in MicroStrategy by 2.7% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in MicroStrategy by 525.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 60.4% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 3,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards, and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web; MicroStrategy Server, which provides analytical processing and job management for various reporting, analysis, and monitoring applications; MicroStrategy Web, a primary reporting interface for analysts that offers interactive reporting, dashboarding, and analysis through a Web browser; and MicroStrategy Desktop, an on-premise and single-user tool for easy-to-use self-service visual data discovery.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MicroStrategy (MSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.