Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Shares Bought by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 90.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 183,448 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 87,193 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 62,648 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.7% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 33,323 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 22,429 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. AT Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% during the first quarter. AT Bancorp now owns 20,746 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Lehman Financial Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Lehman Financial Resources Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $103.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.18.

In related news, Director Sandra E. Peterson purchased 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $101.96 per share, with a total value of $550,584.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,017,114.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $108.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $828.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $71.28 and a 1-year high of $111.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The software giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $30.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.30%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

