Michael David Barnard Acquires 7,860 Shares of New Century AIM VCT2 plc (NCA2) Stock

New Century AIM VCT2 plc (LON:NCA2) insider Michael David Barnard purchased 7,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of £4,951.80 ($6,410.10).

Michael David Barnard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 23rd, Michael David Barnard purchased 16,200 shares of New Century AIM VCT2 stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of £10,206 ($13,211.65).

LON:NCA2 opened at GBX 62 ($0.80) on Tuesday. New Century AIM VCT2 plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 49 ($0.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 62 ($0.80).

New Century AIM VCT 2 PLC is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust. The principal activity of the Company is to make long-term equity and loan investments in unquoted and alternative investment market (AIM) traded companies in the United Kingdom. The Company’s principal objectives are to achieve long term capital growth through investment in a diversified portfolio of qualifying companies primarily quoted on AIM.

