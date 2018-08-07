MGP Ingredients (MGPI) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MGPI. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised MGP Ingredients from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Shares of MGP Ingredients traded up $1.28, reaching $76.30, during trading hours on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. 2,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,673. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 4.70. MGP Ingredients has a twelve month low of $55.04 and a twelve month high of $99.73.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $88.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.65 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.65%. MGP Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently 17.11%.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,266 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total transaction of $100,621.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,950.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David E. Dykstra sold 5,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total value of $453,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,260.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,967 shares of company stock worth $8,971,445. 22.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGPI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,644,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,350,000 after purchasing an additional 800,658 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 1,601.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,275,000 after purchasing an additional 97,436 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 242,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,559,000 after purchasing an additional 50,671 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 254,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,763,000 after purchasing an additional 33,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 30,140 shares in the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

