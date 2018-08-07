MGM Resorts International (MGM) PT Lowered to $37.00 at Barclays

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Monday. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered MGM Resorts International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Nomura reduced their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered MGM Resorts International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.50.

MGM traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $29.54. 110,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,698,146. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.38.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

In related news, Director Mary Christine Gay sold 1,585 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $49,039.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,624 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $179,349.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,414.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,709 shares of company stock valued at $329,364. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,603,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478,383 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 6,236,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,566 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1,318.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,206,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,325 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,596,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,338,000 after purchasing an additional 664,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1,296.9% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 609,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,698,000 after purchasing an additional 566,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

