MGIC Investment (MTG) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at B. Riley

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at B. Riley from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.89% from the company’s current price.

MTG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut MGIC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Bank of America cut MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine cut MGIC Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Sunday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.48.

MTG stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,885,773. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. MGIC Investment has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $16.21.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $282.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.97 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 43.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. research analysts predict that MGIC Investment will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

MGIC Investment announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 26th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Appleton Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

