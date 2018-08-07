MFA Finl Inc/SH (MFA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

MFA Finl Inc/SH (NYSE:MFA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “

Get MFA Finl Inc/SH alerts:

MFA has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Compass Point set a $8.00 price target on shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.44.

MFA Finl Inc/SH opened at $7.61 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com . The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.41. MFA Finl Inc/SH has a 52-week low of $6.72 and a 52-week high of $8.90.

MFA Finl Inc/SH (NYSE:MFA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $49.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.57 million. MFA Finl Inc/SH had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 77.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that MFA Finl Inc/SH will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 70,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 24,924 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,583,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,323,000 after acquiring an additional 103,962 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 652,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 67,172 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH during the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MFA Finl Inc/SH

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MFA Finl Inc/SH (MFA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Finl Inc/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Finl Inc/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.