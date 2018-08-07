Metro AG Preference Shares (B4B3) Given a €10.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Metro AG Preference Shares (ETR:B4B3) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Barclays set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Nord/LB set a €20.30 ($23.88) price target on shares of Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €18.50 ($21.76) price target on shares of Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €12.93 ($15.21).

B4B3 opened at €11.57 ($13.61) on Thursday. Metro AG Preference Shares has a fifty-two week low of €15.12 ($17.79) and a fifty-two week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. As of September 31, 2017, it operated 759 METRO Cash & Carry wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brand names serving hotel and restaurant owners, catering firms, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in 25 European and Asian countries.

