Metlife Inc (MET) Holdings Increased by Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,290 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $6,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Metlife by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 96,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Metlife by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 142,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 47,506 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Metlife by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 764,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,316,000 after acquiring an additional 274,494 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Metlife by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 250,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,918,000 after acquiring an additional 12,916 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in Metlife during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Metlife news, Director Gerald L. Hassell purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.18 per share, with a total value of $461,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MET. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Metlife in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Metlife from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.07.

Metlife opened at $45.33 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Metlife Inc has a 1 year low of $43.09 and a 1 year high of $55.91. The stock has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. Metlife had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $21.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metlife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Metlife’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

Metlife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

