Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management Buys Shares of 346,815 Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 346,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,981,000. Healthcare Services Group makes up 1.4% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 12,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HCSG shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $62.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price objective on Healthcare Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $40.07 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.04 and a 1-year high of $56.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $503.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.78 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 17.46%. Healthcare Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. equities analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 64.71%.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, Director Robert J. Moss sold 3,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $124,871.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

