Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management Boosts Position in Chemical Financial Co. (CHFC)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management boosted its stake in shares of Chemical Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHFC) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 299,637 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the quarter. Chemical Financial makes up approximately 1.5% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management owned about 0.42% of Chemical Financial worth $16,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chemical Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,589,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,980,000 after purchasing an additional 101,316 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Chemical Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,064,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,588,000 after purchasing an additional 28,154 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Chemical Financial by 9.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,945,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,035,000 after purchasing an additional 258,881 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Chemical Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,269,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,358,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Chemical Financial by 4.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,943,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,244,000 after purchasing an additional 90,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert Rathbun sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $294,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,188.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chemical Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemical Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Chemical Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Chemical Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemical Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of Chemical Financial opened at $56.59 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Chemical Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $59.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Chemical Financial had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $195.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.58 million. analysts anticipate that Chemical Financial Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Chemical Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Chemical Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.60%.

About Chemical Financial

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers. It offers business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box, money transfer, automated teller machines, insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management, and mortgage banking and other banking services.

