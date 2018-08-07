Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $215.82 Million

Equities research analysts expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to post $215.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $207.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $219.69 million. Merit Medical Systems reported sales of $179.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full-year sales of $869.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $847.29 million to $875.66 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $941.59 million per share, with estimates ranging from $917.45 million to $976.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $224.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.64 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Merit Medical Systems opened at $56.25 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $61.17.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director Michael E. Stillabower sold 12,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $608,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,234. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin J. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $75,075.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,837.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,756 shares of company stock worth $2,756,764 in the last three months. 5.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at $546,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 74.8% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 916,409 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,920,000 after acquiring an additional 392,203 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at $1,945,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 11.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides various peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy products to alleviate patients suffering from peripheral vascular and non-vascular diseases; and cardiac intervention products to aid in the treatment of various cardiac conditions specific to interventional cardiology and electrophysiology, including cardiac rhythm management and lead management.

