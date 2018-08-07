Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (VIVO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.19 Million

Brokerages expect Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) to report $51.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $51.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $51.33 million. Meridian Bioscience posted sales of $49.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full year sales of $211.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $211.50 million to $211.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $216.85 million per share, with estimates ranging from $212.63 million to $219.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Meridian Bioscience.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $51.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.17 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on VIVO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Meridian Bioscience by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meridian Bioscience opened at $15.35 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 5.41. The company has a market cap of $649.98 million, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.85. Meridian Bioscience has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $17.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. Meridian Bioscience’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.63%.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and viral diseases, respiratory and parasitic infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.