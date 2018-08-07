Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) VP Sells $325,050.00 in Stock

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) VP Rita A. Karachun sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $325,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MRK opened at $65.93 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.83 and a 1-year high of $66.41. The stock has a market cap of $175.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 48.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 187,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,356,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 62,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 42,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRK. TheStreet raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.24.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

