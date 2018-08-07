Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Position Raised by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $14,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,848,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,401,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,336 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 49,101,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,457 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,116,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,999,000 after acquiring an additional 957,657 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,698,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,298,000 after acquiring an additional 597,089 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 11,074,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,182,000 after acquiring an additional 64,887 shares during the period. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.24.

In other news, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 228,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $14,825,915.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 938,788 shares in the company, valued at $61,021,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $325,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 377,157 shares of company stock worth $23,925,629 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. opened at $65.93 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.83 and a twelve month high of $66.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $175.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $10.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.24%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

