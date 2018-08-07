Mercer International (MERC) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MERC. TD Securities upgraded shares of Mercer International from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mercer International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mercer International from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mercer International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercer International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.13.

Shares of Mercer International stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. Mercer International has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $18.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.64.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). Mercer International had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $346.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.65 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%.

In other Mercer International news, Director James Shepherd sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Lauritzen sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $178,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Mercer International by 377.8% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 21,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Mercer International by 51.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 101,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 34,507 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Mercer International during the first quarter worth about $2,008,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Mercer International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 348,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after buying an additional 12,885 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mercer International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after buying an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

