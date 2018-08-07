Medifast Inc (MED) Position Lifted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 513.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 17,958 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Medifast were worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MED. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Medifast by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Medifast by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 22,924 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medifast by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 36,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medifast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Medifast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Medifast opened at $213.19 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. Medifast Inc has a twelve month low of $41.24 and a twelve month high of $229.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.28.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Medifast had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The firm had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Medifast Inc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 83.84%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MED shares. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Medifast in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Medifast to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medifast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Medifast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

