MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $423,779.00

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. MediBloc [QRC20] has a market cap of $12.12 million and $423,779.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Coinrail and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,097.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.27 or 0.05732309 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $703.65 or 0.09952668 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.89 or 0.01045170 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.02 or 0.01626872 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00252590 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $186.09 or 0.02632055 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00352727 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000466 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Profile

MediBloc [QRC20] is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc . The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official website is medibloc.org/en

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC20] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [QRC20] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

