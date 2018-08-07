Maxim Group Trims Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) Target Price to $54.00

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) had its price objective reduced by Maxim Group from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

RRGB has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers traded up $0.62, hitting $37.65, during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 524,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,110. The stock has a market cap of $480.76 million, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.24. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12-month low of $36.20 and a 12-month high of $70.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $421.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.01 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 1.65%. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Guy J. Constant purchased 5,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.52 per share, with a total value of $247,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRGB. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter valued at $9,916,000. Maplelane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter valued at $4,640,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter valued at $3,776,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 68.1% in the first quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 110,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 44,774 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 166.0% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 66,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares during the period.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 480 company-owned restaurants located in 39 states and 2 Canadian provinces; and had 86 casual-dining restaurants operated by franchisees in 15 states.

