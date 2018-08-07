Maxim Group Trims Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) Target Price to $54.00

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) had its price objective reduced by Maxim Group from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
RRGB has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.40.
Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers traded up $0.62, hitting $37.65, during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 524,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,110. The stock has a market cap of $480.76 million, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.24. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12-month low of $36.20 and a 12-month high of $70.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
In related news, CFO Guy J. Constant purchased 5,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.52 per share, with a total value of $247,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRGB. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter valued at $9,916,000. Maplelane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter valued at $4,640,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter valued at $3,776,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 68.1% in the first quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 110,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 44,774 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 166.0% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 66,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares during the period.
About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 480 company-owned restaurants located in 39 states and 2 Canadian provinces; and had 86 casual-dining restaurants operated by franchisees in 15 states.
See Also: Stock Symbol
Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.