Matson Inc (MATX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $578.80 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) will report $578.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Matson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $590.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $563.00 million. Matson posted sales of $543.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matson will report full year sales of $2.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.18 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Matson.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $557.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.28 million. Matson had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MATX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Matson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Oppenheimer set a $52.00 price target on shares of Matson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Matson from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Matson traded down $0.47, hitting $35.67, during trading hours on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 177,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,567. Matson has a 1 year low of $21.63 and a 1 year high of $40.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.19%.

In other Matson news, Director Mark H. Fukunaga purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $105,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,760. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $38,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,558 shares of company stock valued at $192,684 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MATX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matson by 167.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Matson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH bought a new position in shares of Matson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Matson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

