MasTec (MTZ) Raised to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) was upgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MTZ. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MasTec from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.23.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec opened at $46.45 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. MasTec has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $55.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.82.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. MasTec had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 331.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the first quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the second quarter valued at $203,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, and utility infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.