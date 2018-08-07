Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Stake in Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,682,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,729,464 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.30% of Monster Beverage worth $96,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth about $56,494,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,792,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,579,000 after acquiring an additional 623,336 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 311.2% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 662,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,873,000 after acquiring an additional 501,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,226,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,806,000 after acquiring an additional 487,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,841,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,785,000 after acquiring an additional 394,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $59.26 on Friday. Monster Beverage Corp has a 52-week low of $47.61 and a 52-week high of $70.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.34.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $850.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 30th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup set a $70.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $71.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $45.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.38.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, and non-carbonated energy shakes primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

