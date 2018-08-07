Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 1,133,309 Shares of Banco Bradesco SA (BBD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,420,411 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,133,309 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $50,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banco Bradesco opened at $8.48 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Banco Bradesco SA has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $13.18. The company has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0049 per share. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous special dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.62%.

BBD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research report on Monday, May 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Santander raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, enterprises, and corporations and institutions. It operates through two segments, Banking; and Insurance, Pension Plans and Capitalization Bond. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, time deposits, interbank deposits from financial institutions, and accounts for salary purposes.

