Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.02.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. TheStreet upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Longbow Research started coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st.

Shares of Marvell Technology Group traded down $0.20, hitting $21.37, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 6,762,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,646,725. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.98. Marvell Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $604.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.85 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 6th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

In other news, insider Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. Ca sold 1,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $37,820.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,755 shares of company stock worth $469,320 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the first quarter worth $94,468,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 107,727.9% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,821,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,239 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 104.9% during the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,493,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,835 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 4,960.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,277,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,385 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the first quarter worth $40,100,000.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as HDD components, such as HDD preamps components; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising serial advanced technology attachment port multipliers, bridges, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

