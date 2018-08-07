Marriott International (MAR) & Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock (CZR) Financial Comparison

Marriott International (NASDAQ: MAR) and Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CZR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Marriott International and Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marriott International $22.89 billion 2.00 $1.37 billion $4.36 29.65 Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock $4.85 billion 1.40 -$375.00 million ($3.37) -2.91

Marriott International has higher revenue and earnings than Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock. Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marriott International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Marriott International and Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marriott International 6.29% 41.82% 7.24% Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock 21.90% -4.71% -0.32%

Dividends

Marriott International pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock does not pay a dividend. Marriott International pays out 37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Marriott International has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.9% of Marriott International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.3% of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Marriott International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Marriott International and Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marriott International 0 8 6 0 2.43 Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock 0 3 4 0 2.57

Marriott International presently has a consensus target price of $134.15, suggesting a potential upside of 3.77%. Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock has a consensus target price of $14.14, suggesting a potential upside of 44.31%. Given Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock is more favorable than Marriott International.

Volatility & Risk

Marriott International has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Marriott International beats Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc. operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, EDITION, Bulgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance, Le Méridien, Autograph Collection, Delta Hotels, Gaylord Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Marriott Vacation Club, Tribute Portfolio, Design Hotels, Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield Inn & Suites, SpringHill Suites, Four Points, TownePlace Suites, Aloft, AC Hotels by Marriott, Protea Hotels, Element, and Moxy brand names. As of June 7, 2018, it operated, franchised, and licensed approximately 6,500 properties in 127 countries and territories. Marriott International, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 36,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service. As of March 7, 2018, it owned and operated 47 casinos. It also provides various retail and entertainment offerings in its casinos, as well as The LINQ promenade, an open-air dining, entertainment, and retail development; and operates various entertainment venues, including the Colosseum at Caesars Palace and Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood. In addition, the company operates online gaming business that provides real money games; and owns the World Series of Poker tournaments and brand. The company was formerly known as Harrah's Entertainment Inc. and changed its name to Caesars Entertainment Corporation in November 2010. Caesars Entertainment Corporation was founded in 1937 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

