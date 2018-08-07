Mark Hugo Duesenberg Sells 11,000 Shares of Ferro Co. (FOE) Stock

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $247,390.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 179,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,039,901.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Hugo Duesenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 8th, Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 12,000 shares of Ferro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $262,080.00.

Ferro opened at $23.05 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Ferro Co. has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.68.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.06 million. Ferro had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 32.63%. Ferro’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. analysts expect that Ferro Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FOE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferro in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through four business units: Tile Coating Systems; Porcelain Enamel; Performance Colors and Glass; and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

