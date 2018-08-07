Mario J. Gabelli Purchases 18,100 Shares of LGL Group Inc (LGL) Stock

LGL Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli bought 18,100 shares of LGL Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $105,885.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 521,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,050,605.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

LGL Group stock opened at $6.32 on Tuesday. LGL Group Inc has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $6.70.

Get LGL Group alerts:

LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.95 million during the quarter. LGL Group had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 0.48%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LGL Group stock. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LGL Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,487 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC owned 1.97% of LGL Group worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of standard and custom-engineered electronic components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers packaged quartz crystals, oscillator modules, electronic filters, and integrated modules that are used primarily to control the frequency or timing of signals in electronic circuits.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.