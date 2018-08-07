Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) in a research note released on Thursday morning. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

“We do not see quarterly earnings as the most important matrix for a development stage biotech company. However, the severe postpartum depression (PPD) data readout is now expected in 4Q18 vs. previous guidance of 3Q18. This is due to slightly slower than anticipated enrollment. Management believes the delay is most likely measured by weeks”, not months” and seems confident about 3Q18 enrollment completion. Thus we anticipate the data readout is likely to be a mid 4Q18 event, not late 4Q18.”,” Mizuho’s analyst wrote.

MRNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $19.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNS traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,197,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,025. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $9.87.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). equities research analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,757,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,495,000 after purchasing an additional 21,733 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 915,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,471,000 after purchasing an additional 47,693 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 270.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 672,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 491,126 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 611,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 307,900 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 150.0% in the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. 56.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three different dose forms: intravenous (IV), capsule, and liquid.

