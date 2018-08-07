Marin Software (MRIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 9th.

Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 49.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.32%. The business had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter.

Get Marin Software alerts:

Shares of Marin Software opened at $5.45 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. Marin Software has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Marin Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software Incorporated operates a cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows marketing professionals to manage their digital advertising spend across search, social, and display advertising channels. The company's platform consists of various modules, including Optimization module that helps advertisers to manage bids across publishers to meet revenue goals and identify opportunities for campaign improvements; Reporting and Analytics module that enables advertisers to report results at a business level and analyze cross-channel performance trends; Campaign Management module, which provides the digital advertiser with an interface to create, manage, and optimize campaigns across various publishers; and Connect module that enables advertisers to automate and streamline the capture of revenue, cost, and audience data from a range of sources, such as advertisement servers, analytics systems, CRM platforms, publishers, and third party databases.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.