Marathon Oil Co. (MRO) Shares Sold by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. cut its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 40,640 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $565,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,180,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,175,000 after buying an additional 14,543 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 1,468.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 20,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,515,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,438,000 after buying an additional 10,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $21.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

In other news, insider Lee M. Tillman sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $8,660,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil opened at $20.54 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.37. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $22.74.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -52.63%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States E&P and International E&P. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

