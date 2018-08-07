Marathon Asset Management LLP Has $104.74 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (MCD)

Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 668,443 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 1.6% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.09% of McDonald’s worth $104,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its position in McDonald’s by 518.9% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCD opened at $156.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.54. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $146.84 and a fifty-two week high of $178.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.26% and a negative return on equity of 151.67%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Nomura raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of McDonald’s to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $185.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Stephens cut shares of McDonald’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

