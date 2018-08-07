Mantech International (MANT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) in a research note published on Thursday. Cowen currently has a $65.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Mantech International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mantech International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 5th. BidaskClub lowered Mantech International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks upgraded Mantech International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Mantech International in a report on Friday, May 25th. They set a hold rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.88.

Shares of Mantech International opened at $61.95 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.82. Mantech International has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.90.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Mantech International had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Mantech International will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

In related news, Director Walter R. Fatzinger, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $218,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mantech International during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mantech International during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mantech International during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mantech International during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mantech International during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. 62.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mantech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs worldwide. It offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

